Monday Oct 25 2021
Hybe issues statement over BTS V’s leg injury at post-pandemic concert

Hybe Labels has officially released a statement regarding BTS V’s performance struggles during the course of the group’s first-ever post-pandemic concert.

For those unversed, the entire concert featured a number of BTS’ biggest pre and post-pandemic hits like Boy With Luv, Burning Up (Fire), Idol, Dynamite and Butter.

During the entire setlist, however, fans noticed V struggling with choreography, from atop his throne on stage.

Shortly after the performance was wrapped up Hybe claimed, “We would like to provide the following information regarding the performance of BTS member V as part of today’s BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE.”

“V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23 and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment.”

“It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there was no issue affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being.”

The company also went on to say that V however “strongly wished to participate in the performance in full” but was asked to follow the doctors’ orders and “minimise [his] movements” during the performances.

Before concluding they added, “As a result, V will take part in the performance while seated and without choreography. We ask for your understanding. We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health.”

