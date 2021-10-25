Prince Harry’s memoir release to ‘shove’ Prince Charles in ‘line of fire’

Experts believe Prince Charles is at shocking risk of being ‘thrown inside a firing range’ once Prince Harry releases his new memoir.



Royal author and biographer Andrew Morton made this claim during his interview with Us Weekly and was also quoted saying, "If I was Prince Charles, I’d be looking for a pile of coats to hide under.” Because “I think we’re going to see Charles once more in the firing line."

This claim comes shortly after Prince Harry admitted his intentions to be "accurate and wholly truthful" in the new memoir.

Reason being, Prince Harry has historically been very ‘straightforward’ in his actions and words. "The thing about Harry is that if you ask him a straight question, he’ll give you a straight answer.”

