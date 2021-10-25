 
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend take baby Jack's ashes during family travel

Baby Jack may be gone but his mother Chrissy Teigen has continued to keep his memory alive.

Speaking with Scary Mommy, the 35-year-old said that her family travels with their late son’s ashes, something which she makes sure to involve her and John Legend's daughter Luna and son Miles.

"Whether we go on a vacation or something, they always say, 'Don't forget baby Jack.' And then I have to pack him up," Teigen said of her two kids. 

"And then we get to where we're going, they're like, 'Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty.' This might sound crazy to people, but they'll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it."

