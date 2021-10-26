 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Jade feels like 'walking on eggshells' over cancel culture fear

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Olivia Jade feels like walking on eggshells over cancel culture fear

Olivia Jade has expressed that she is still scared of being canceled over something might say or do in the future.

Speaking on her podcast Conversations with Olivia Jade, the 22-year-old admitted that she still gets "so nervous" due to cancel culture.

Her comments come after she and her family were embroiled in the infamous college admissions scandal. 

"I'm so hesitant to talk about it because of the trauma 'Oh gosh, if I say this or if it comes off kind of the wrong way, am I gonna get cancelled again?'"

"It really does leave such an impression in one's mind.

"I feel like I walk on eggshells when I talk, just because I don't want to say the wrong thing, and I want to make it clear to people listening that, like, I'm not trying to victimize myself.

"I'm so scared of looking up my name and something bad is happening, and I'm the face of it. And it's going to be this big thing that blows up in my face again," Olivia shared. 

More From Entertainment:

How Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck keep romance alive amid busy schedules

How Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck keep romance alive amid busy schedules
'Jesy Nelson's debut album was never due this year', team denies delay rumors

'Jesy Nelson's debut album was never due this year', team denies delay rumors
'Coronation Street' star Johnny Briggs cuts drug addict daughter out of £550,000 will

'Coronation Street' star Johnny Briggs cuts drug addict daughter out of £550,000 will
Dave Chappelle says he will not 'bend to' transgender employees' demands

Dave Chappelle says he will not 'bend to' transgender employees' demands
Robert Downey Jr. cried after finding out Iron Man would die in ‘Endgame’

Robert Downey Jr. cried after finding out Iron Man would die in ‘Endgame’

Are 'YOU' stars Victoria Pedretti, Dylan Arnold dating in real life?

Are 'YOU' stars Victoria Pedretti, Dylan Arnold dating in real life?
Angelina Jolie thinks she will do exceptionally well if offered a part in Bollywood film

Angelina Jolie thinks she will do exceptionally well if offered a part in Bollywood film
Rust movie crew cut corners on safety that led to Halyna Hutchins' death

Rust movie crew cut corners on safety that led to Halyna Hutchins' death
Kim Kardashian launches new collab with luxury label Fendi

Kim Kardashian launches new collab with luxury label Fendi

Queen hailed for 'sweet' move to welcome Meghan Markle in royal family

Queen hailed for 'sweet' move to welcome Meghan Markle in royal family
US judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in accuser's lawsuit

US judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in accuser's lawsuit
Princess Mako gives up her royal title, marries university sweetheart Kei Komuro

Princess Mako gives up her royal title, marries university sweetheart Kei Komuro

Latest

view all