Olivia Jade feels like 'walking on eggshells' over cancel culture fear

Olivia Jade has expressed that she is still scared of being canceled over something might say or do in the future.

Speaking on her podcast Conversations with Olivia Jade, the 22-year-old admitted that she still gets "so nervous" due to cancel culture.

Her comments come after she and her family were embroiled in the infamous college admissions scandal.

"I'm so hesitant to talk about it because of the trauma 'Oh gosh, if I say this or if it comes off kind of the wrong way, am I gonna get cancelled again?'"

"It really does leave such an impression in one's mind.

"I feel like I walk on eggshells when I talk, just because I don't want to say the wrong thing, and I want to make it clear to people listening that, like, I'm not trying to victimize myself.

"I'm so scared of looking up my name and something bad is happening, and I'm the face of it. And it's going to be this big thing that blows up in my face again," Olivia shared.