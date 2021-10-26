'Jesy Nelson's debut album was never due this year', team denies delay rumors

British singer and former member of Little Mix, Jesy Nelson’s team has denied the rumors of delay in her debut album release.

The songster ended up in hot waters when her first solo song, Boyz, faced a great deal of criticism from fans who accused her of back fishing – pretending to be black for personal gains, in the MV.

After which, it was rumored that Jesy has postponed the release of her debut album due to the controversies engulfing her newly launched track.

However, The Mirror has recently quoted its source, confirming that Nelson’s album was never due this year.

“To claim that an album would be released after one single release is literally laughable and obviously was never part of the plan,” quoted the news publication.

"Jesy is still in the studio recording new music and a second single is in the works. Anybody working in the music industry knows that an album would never follow one single release,” it added.

It was also added that the vocalist has been facing severe trolling for a while and “(she) has kept a dignified silence despite the vindictive swipes against her.”