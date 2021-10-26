 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘preparing to be King’, a royal expert believes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Prince William ‘preparing to be King’, a royal expert believes
Prince William ‘preparing to be King’, a royal expert believes

Duke of Cambridge Prince William is ‘preparing to be king’ by helping out Queen Elizabeth following her hospitalization last week, according to royal expert Natalie Oliveri.

Natalie, while giving her expert views following the return of Prince William and Kate Middleton to London on Thursday, said “Now they had arrived on Thursday, the same day Queen Elizabeth was discharged from hospital so many people are seeing that as rushing back to be by the Queen's side."

She further said, "So far, we aren't being told there is any cause for alarm but Prince William is one of the royals really stepping up, taking charge of these royal duties”.

According to Daily Star, Natalie said, "So really William is preparing to be King one day, of course, after his father."

Meanwhile, according to another report Prince William and his wife have reportedly been taking lessons from Queen for their future roles.

More From Entertainment:

Accuracy and memory are not Meghan Markle's best characteristics: royal expert

Accuracy and memory are not Meghan Markle's best characteristics: royal expert

Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows

Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows
Katie Price made three trips of abortion clinic when pregnant with Harvey

Katie Price made three trips of abortion clinic when pregnant with Harvey
How Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck keep romance alive amid busy schedules

How Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck keep romance alive amid busy schedules
'Jesy Nelson's debut album was never due this year', team denies delay rumors

'Jesy Nelson's debut album was never due this year', team denies delay rumors
'Coronation Street' star Johnny Briggs cuts drug addict daughter out of £550,000 will

'Coronation Street' star Johnny Briggs cuts drug addict daughter out of £550,000 will
Dave Chappelle says he will not 'bend to' transgender employees' demands

Dave Chappelle says he will not 'bend to' transgender employees' demands
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals health scare during pregnancy with daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals health scare during pregnancy with daughter Apple
Robert Downey Jr. cried after finding out Iron Man would die in ‘Endgame’

Robert Downey Jr. cried after finding out Iron Man would die in ‘Endgame’

Britney Spears shares a lengthy post for family: ‘I still want justice’

Britney Spears shares a lengthy post for family: ‘I still want justice’
Are 'YOU' stars Victoria Pedretti, Dylan Arnold dating in real life?

Are 'YOU' stars Victoria Pedretti, Dylan Arnold dating in real life?
Angelina Jolie thinks she will do exceptionally well if offered a part in Bollywood film

Angelina Jolie thinks she will do exceptionally well if offered a part in Bollywood film

Latest

view all