Prince William ‘preparing to be King’, a royal expert believes

Duke of Cambridge Prince William is ‘preparing to be king’ by helping out Queen Elizabeth following her hospitalization last week, according to royal expert Natalie Oliveri.



Natalie, while giving her expert views following the return of Prince William and Kate Middleton to London on Thursday, said “Now they had arrived on Thursday, the same day Queen Elizabeth was discharged from hospital so many people are seeing that as rushing back to be by the Queen's side."

She further said, "So far, we aren't being told there is any cause for alarm but Prince William is one of the royals really stepping up, taking charge of these royal duties”.

According to Daily Star, Natalie said, "So really William is preparing to be King one day, of course, after his father."

Meanwhile, according to another report Prince William and his wife have reportedly been taking lessons from Queen for their future roles.