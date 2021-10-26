Queen Elizabeth is back to work after spending a night in hospital

Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday returned to work conducted two virtual Audiences from Windsor Castle days after she was hospitalised.

According to reports, the Queen held video calls with the new Ambassador from the Republic of Korea (Gunn Kim and his wife Hee Jung Lee) and the Ambassador of Switzerland (Markus Leitner and his wife).



The Britain’s 95-year-old Queen spent a night in hospital for the first time in years for what Buckingham Palace termed ‘preliminary investigations’ but returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday where she was in good spirits.



The world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch cancelled an official trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday. The palace said the queen had been told to rest by her medical staff, and that her ailment was not related to COVID-19.



The head of state, who next year celebrates 70 years on the throne, is known for her robust health and the last time she is thought to have spent a night in hospital was in 2013 when she was suffering from symptoms of gastroenteritis.

She had a successful surgery to treat an eye cataract in 2018, and also had a knee operation in 2003. However, royal officials are loathe to discuss health issues in general, saying medical matters are private.

Earlier this year, Prince Philip, her 99-year-old husband of more than seven decades, died at Windsor Castle.