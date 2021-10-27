 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William granted special permission to break THIS royal rule!

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Prince William granted special permission to break THIS royal rule!
Prince William granted special permission to break THIS royal rule!

Duke of Cambridge Prince William was granted special permission, due to an ancient royal rule, by British Queen Elizabeth II to travel abroad with family.

According to a report by the Mirror, this rule, dates back to centuries, prohibits immediate heirs of the throne from travelling together.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis recently jetted off to Greece and were spotted at Gatwick airport.

Prince William is second and his son George is third in line to the throne.

The ancient rule also forbids Prince Charles and William from flying together.

Owing to this rule, immediate heirs to the throne are often not allowed to travel together unless it is approved by the Queen.

In future, the Duke of Cambridge and his son George would not travel together and fly separately when the latter turns 12.

The rules were created to protect the royal lineage centuries back.

The royal family celebrated the eight birthday of Prince George in July.

More From Entertainment:

Squid Game doll thrills Seoul park goers

Squid Game doll thrills Seoul park goers

Mac Miller's drug supplier to plead guilty in federal court

Mac Miller's drug supplier to plead guilty in federal court
Amelia Hamlin reacts to Scott Disick's recent outing with a supermodel

Amelia Hamlin reacts to Scott Disick's recent outing with a supermodel

Adele 'casually' gets spotted filming CBS special by a fan

Adele 'casually' gets spotted filming CBS special by a fan
Adam Levine says he was 'really startled' by stage-crasher

Adam Levine says he was 'really startled' by stage-crasher

Emma Watson turns a cinematographer after Halyna Hutchins tragic death

Emma Watson turns a cinematographer after Halyna Hutchins tragic death
Sheryl Crow shares details about her motherhood journey

Sheryl Crow shares details about her motherhood journey

Lorde reveals how COVID-19 pandemic has been emotionally taxing for her

Lorde reveals how COVID-19 pandemic has been emotionally taxing for her

Queen would be ‘very disappointed’ to miss COP26 conference, believes royal expert

Queen would be ‘very disappointed’ to miss COP26 conference, believes royal expert
Criminal charges not ruled out in shooting on Alec Baldwin film: report

Criminal charges not ruled out in shooting on Alec Baldwin film: report
Jesy Nelson's feud with Little Mix was 'the last thing' she wanted

Jesy Nelson's feud with Little Mix was 'the last thing' she wanted
Sam Asghari lands a role in Mel Gibson starrer 'Hot Seat'

Sam Asghari lands a role in Mel Gibson starrer 'Hot Seat'

Latest

view all