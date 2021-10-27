Prince William granted special permission to break THIS royal rule!

Duke of Cambridge Prince William was granted special permission, due to an ancient royal rule, by British Queen Elizabeth II to travel abroad with family.



According to a report by the Mirror, this rule, dates back to centuries, prohibits immediate heirs of the throne from travelling together.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis recently jetted off to Greece and were spotted at Gatwick airport.

Prince William is second and his son George is third in line to the throne.

The ancient rule also forbids Prince Charles and William from flying together.

Owing to this rule, immediate heirs to the throne are often not allowed to travel together unless it is approved by the Queen.

In future, the Duke of Cambridge and his son George would not travel together and fly separately when the latter turns 12.

The rules were created to protect the royal lineage centuries back.

The royal family celebrated the eight birthday of Prince George in July.