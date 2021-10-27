 
entertainment
'Worrying news' from Buckingham Palace as Queen advised to rest

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Earlier, the 95-year-old monarch pulled out of her trip to Northern Ireland due to health concerns

Queen Elizabeth has all the people in the UK praying for her health, specially after she was asked by doctors to take it slow.

The monarch recently pulled out of Cop26 climate change conference, sending shockwaves across the nation. 

Instead, she will now attend Cop26 via video link, saying she hopes that her lack of attendance will not be used by anyone as a reason for not coming.

She has said that she wants Cop26 to be a success and hopes that “meaningful actions” will be taken.

Reacting to the sad news, royal expert Dan Wootton said: "Worrying news from Buckingham Palace."

Earlier, the 95-year-old monarch pulled out of her trip to Northern Ireland after her doctors advised her to rest.

Following the cancelation of the trip, the Queen spent one night in hospital and has been resting ever since.

