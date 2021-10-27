Tristan Thompson shares sweet snap of True, Prince

 
Tristan Thompson shared a sweet snap of his kids.

Taking to Instagram, the Sacramento Kings player shared an adorable photo of his four-year-old son Prince, who he parents with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, along with his three-year-old daughter True, who he shares with Khloe Kardashian.

The two siblings seemed to be happy as they stood side-by-side with big toothy smiles as they posed at an arcade.

In the second snap, True could be seen looking fondly at her brother.

"Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything," Thompson captioned the sweet Instagram post.

Khloe couldn't help but shower her love on the two kids as she commented: "They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!"

Take a look:



