Queen to face more shocks in near future

Queen Elizabeth, who recently pulled out of hosting a major reception for world leaders at the COP26 climate change summit over health concerns, may face two 'ferocious PR storms' in the coming months: one involving her son Andrew and the other her grandson Prince Harry.



The Queen seems to be in hot waters in near future as the key dates for the lawsuit against Prince Andrew have been set for next summer, at the same time the monarch will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

It is alleged that the Prince assaulted former sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre on three occasions when she was 17. Prince Andrew strenuously denies the allegations.

There is also Harry’s memoir, which is set to be released sometime in 2022. According to the experts and royal commentators, if Harry and Megan’s Oprah interview is anything to go by, this memoir could condemn the Royal Family massively.

Royal expert Daniela Elser, while commenting on the coming months for the queen, said: "There are two ferocious PR storms on the horizon."

"Key dates for the Prince Andrew case, as it wends its way through the American legal system, are now set down for May, June and July next year, smack bang right when his mother will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee," she added.

Sharing her thoughts on the situations, the royal expert said: "Then there’s Harry’s memoir, which is set for release sometime in 2022. What the Sussexes’ Oprah revelations and Harry’s subsequent interviews have demonstrated is that the royal is yet to truly plum the depths of his reservoir of hurt and anger when it comes to his family."

According to the expert, there's possibility that Harry's book will condemn the royal family and the monarchy "even more than we have seen thus far looms large."