Thursday Oct 28, 2021

People’s Choice Awards 2021: ‘Squid Game’ bags nomination along with BTS, TXT
People's Choice Awards 2021's nominations lineup has been revealed with a few major South Korean mentions, including Squid Game, BTS and TXT.

According to the line-up, the Netflix original has been included for 'The Bingeworthy Show of 2021' category along with Loki, Sex/Life and Ted Lasso.

The global pop sensation, BTS, got another nod in its popularity with three nominations in 'The Group of 2021', 'The Song of 2021', and 'The Music video of 2021' category.

While the group's collaboration with Coldplay for the song, My Universe, has added one more nomination to its credit.

Another K-pop band, Tomorrow X Together secured its maiden mention at the esteemed awards for 'The New Artist of 2021' category. 

The show will be held on December 7th 2021.

Latest

view all