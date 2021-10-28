 
Thursday Oct 28 2021
Ed Sheeran gets candid about binge eating habit that made him gain 95kg

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Ed Sheeran gets candid about binge eating habit that made him gain 95kg

Ed Sheeran got candid about gaining a lot of weight since quitting touring.

Speaking to The Sun, the Bad Habits hit-maker confessed that he did not take care of his health and would often drink and eat fried food that led him to gain 15st, around 95kg.

"I loved chicken wings, wine, beer, and I never exercised."

However, he went on to say how he has stopped binge eating and started working out, adding that since becoming a father, he has been avoiding his excess life of partying.

"Since becoming a dad I’ve become quite clean-living. But I think actually taking time off and not being on tour was the worst thing for my health because I would drink every single day," he said. 

"I stopped three months before Lyra was born because I was determined I was going to be the person to drive my wife to the hospital. I was 15-and-a-half stone at my peak and I think I’m ten-and-a-half now – I was big, it really showed. I had a 36 waist — now I’m down to 28.

"I do still do all the things I love. I drank wine yesterday, I just didn’t drink two bottles of it. I don’t ever want to ‘quit’ anything either. Because I feel like if you totally try to quit something at some point you’ll probably end up starting to try and binge it again.

"It was when Cherry was pregnant the penny dropped. Lyra has been the biggest motivation in terms of detoxing my life, and I think it’s a change everyone needs to go through if they’re a parent."

