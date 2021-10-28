Gwyneth Paltrow gets real about the tough side of parenthood

Gwyneth Paltrow, getting into the reality of parenthood, revealed that she messes it up all the time.

During her appearance on Red Table Talk on 27th October, the Iron Man actor also talked about parenting young adults.

Referring to her daughter, Apple, she said, "I (expletive) it up all the time.... Like, I say the wrong thing. And especially right now ’cause she’s 17. Everything I say is wrong."



The mother of two also emphasized giving liberty to children to become who they want to be.

She said, "I read this quote. I think it was attributed to Banksy, the artist, who said something like.. this generation of parents will do anything for our kids, anything."

"You know, you see [it] with the college scandal or, you know, removing all their obstacles. Like, we will do anything for our kids except let them be who they actually are," said the veteran.

"And I read it, and I was like, I had chills, and I thought, ‘God,’ there are aspects of me that think, ‘Well, you should do it this way because, like, that worked for me,’ or ‘Let’s avoid this," Paltrow continued.

The Academy Award recipient said, "I just tried to be really conscious of letting them emerge as who they are and being loving and supporting."