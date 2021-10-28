 
Queen Elizabeth looks healthy in latest appearance

Queen Elizabeth on Thursday  held a virtual audience via video link from Windsor Castle.

The Queen looked healthy in the latest appearance, days after she spent a night in a hospital.

The British monarch presented David Constantine with The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry. According to a statement The Poet Laureate, Professor Simon Armitage, was also present.

“I’m very glad to have the chance to see you, if only mechanically this morning,” the smiling Queen says in the video released by Buckingham Palace.

The Poetry Medal Committee recommended David Constantine as this year's recipient on the basis of his eleven books of poetry, in particular his Collected Poems, published in 2004, which spans three decades of his work. The committee is chaired by the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, who received The Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry for 2018.

David Constantine has made significant contributions both to the European poetic tradition and to contemporary poetry, and the inspiration for his work ranges from the everyday, nature and our relationship with the planet, to the mythical world of Ancient Greece.

While poetry is at the heart of David Constantine’s prolific career, he is also a scholar, a novelist, and an award-winning short-story writer and translator, whose translations of Goethe, Friedrich Hölderlin and Bertolt Brecht have been hailed by critics in the UK and internationally. 

