Friday Oct 29 2021
Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson tries to win her heart

Friday Oct 29, 2021

NBA player Tristan Thompson seemed to rekindle romance with his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian hasn't been seen with diamond rings on her left hand since her split from her beau Tristan Thompson earlier this year following new cheating rumours.

Khalid impressed his ex is sponsoring a Halloween-themed event for underprivileged children in Los Angeles Friday in a collaboration with the nonprofit organization Alexandria House.

'This is a small way to express my support for the work Alexandria House does for our community,' the 30-year-old told a media outlet. I am grateful to be in a position to help my community celebrate the holiday.'

