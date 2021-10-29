 
Friday Oct 29 2021
Dua Lipa puts her elegance on display as she rocks slinky co-ord set in Soho

Friday Oct 29, 2021

Dua Lipa puts her elegance on display as she rocks slinky co-ord set in Soho

British singer Dua Lipa showed off her grace in stunning blue and purple patterned halter neck co-ord set during her appearance in Soho on Thursday.

The singer's chic outing comes amid rumours that she is 'not punting Levitating remix forward for Grammy nomination'

Dua, 26,  who is known for her unique sense of style, nailed another edgy ensemble as she enjoyed a night out at Iranian restaurant Berenjak in London.

The Break My Heart hitmaker, 26, donned a blue and purple patterned halter neck co-ord set as she stepped out for a fun-filled evening out in England's capital.

Dua Lipa puts her elegance on display as she rocks slinky co-ord set in Soho

The singer reportedly revealed that the pop star did not submit her track Levitating for Grammy eligibility, despite it reportedly being eligible for nomination.

The pop star, who was seen working hard in a London recording studio last week, paired her vibrant outfit with a chic black jacket and silver chunky trainers.

She recently shared series of her amazing photos to her Instagram page, looking out of this world in chic outfit.

Dua Lipa puts her elegance on display as she rocks slinky co-ord set in Soho

Dua Lipa, who is dating Bella and Gigi Hadid's brother Anwar Hadid, carried her essentials in a small fuchsia padded bag and accessorised her ensemble with chunky dangly earrings and an array of statement silver rings.

