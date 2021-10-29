 
Friday Oct 29 2021
Tom Hanks surprises a couple on their wedding day: 'It was icing on the cake'

Friday Oct 29, 2021

The brides said that Hanks spent five minutes with them conversing and posing for pictures
Hollywood actor Tom Hanks surprised a newly married couple in Los Angeles by snapping a photo with them on their big day.

Meeting the renowned actor, the brides claimed, was the icing on the cake on the special event.

It was a delightful moment for the couple when the Oscar-winner star astounded the brides Diciembre and Tashia Ferries at the beach and asked them to snap a photo with them.

The same-sex brides, who got hitched last Friday, were with their closed ones posing for photos when the Bridge of Spies star joined them.

Describing the moment, Diciembre stated, "We were so in our moment so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realize. It was the cherry on top for our big day."

She further added that seasoned actor spent five minutes with them conversing and posing for pictures.

Tashia also mentioned that Hanks wished them well and advised them to keep their love alive and well.

