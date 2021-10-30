Piers Morgan spews venom against Zayn Malik amid his split from Gigi Hadid

Piers Morgan took aim at Zayn Malik in new attack as he called him a ‘Snarly Brat’ After his dispute with Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter has described Zayn Malik as a ‘snarly brat’ after his no contest plea to charges that he harassed Gigi and her mother.

The former One Direction singer appeared in court on Wednesday, October 27, where he ‘agreed to not contest’ the four criminal charges stemming from an incident on September 29.

Following an argument with Yolanda, a Dutch-American television personality and Hadid’s mother, Malik allegedly shouted expletives at both of them, before pushing Yolanda into a piece of furniture, causing ‘mental anguish and physical pain’. He’s denied hitting her, but filed no contest pleas to four counts of ‘harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose’.

Malik and Hadid first started dating back in 2015. They share a daughter, Khai, who was born in September last year. According to sources close to the Hadid family, the pair have separated, but neither has commented on these reports. A family friend revealed they’re ‘not together right now’, but that they are ‘both good parents’.