Saturday Oct 30 2021
Ed Sheeran plays snippet of his forthcoming Christmas single with Elton John

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Ed Sheeran entertained fans with new music as he played a snippet  of his forthcoming Christmas single with legendary musician Elton John.

The singer-songwriter was speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio when he was asked if he could give fans a preview of the collaboration he’s teased in interviews.

The singer duly obliged and picked up the acoustic guitar next to him. The lyrics Sheeran sang were: “So kiss me under the mistletoe/ Pour out the wine/ Let’s toast and pray for December snow/ I know there’s been pain this year but it’s time to let it go/ Next year, you never know/ But for now, Merry Christmas.”

Afterwards he told Ball: “There’s loads of sleigh bells on it and it sounds a lot more Christmassy than that. But that is a tiny hint of the song.”

