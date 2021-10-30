Ed Sheeran plays snippet of his forthcoming Christmas single with Elton John

Ed Sheeran entertained fans with new music as he played a snippet of his forthcoming Christmas single with legendary musician Elton John.



The singer-songwriter was speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio when he was asked if he could give fans a preview of the collaboration he’s teased in interviews.



The singer duly obliged and picked up the acoustic guitar next to him. The lyrics Sheeran sang were: “So kiss me under the mistletoe/ Pour out the wine/ Let’s toast and pray for December snow/ I know there’s been pain this year but it’s time to let it go/ Next year, you never know/ But for now, Merry Christmas.”

Afterwards he told Ball: “There’s loads of sleigh bells on it and it sounds a lot more Christmassy than that. But that is a tiny hint of the song.”