Chance the Rapper opens up about suffering from PTSD after friend's murder

The 'Hot Shower' rapper opened up about the repercussions that the incident had on him mentally

Chance the Rapper touched upon the ordeal of suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a result of his friend's violent murder in front of him when he was 19.

On Thursday, the Hot Shower rapper opened up about the repercussions that the incident had on him mentally, during an interview on Taraji P. Henson's show Peace of Mind with Taraji, headlined Why Black Men Don't Cry with Chance the Rapper.

Henson and Tracie Jade, the hosts, asked Chance several questions on mental health and how he dealt with it at the beginning of the video. In response, the rapper discussed his mental health difficulties, admitting that he has "a lot of dark days."

He stated, "Obviously I deal with PTSD, I saw my friend killed in front of me when I was 19 and I've seen people I didn't know to get killed too."