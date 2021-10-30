 
Saturday Oct 30 2021
Coldplay thanks BTS for ‘amazing’ collaboration on ‘My Universe’

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Coldplay recently thanked BTS for an ‘amazing collaboration experience’ for the newly released album My Universe.

The group started off the conversation, during their interview with You Quiz On The Block.

There, Jonny Buckland was the first to admit, “Working with BTS was absolutely wonderful. They were so lovely, so kind, and obviously unbelievably talented. And we’re so grateful for them, for singing on the song.”

Even Chris Martin chimed in and added, “It’s just been an amazing pleasure, and more than we could have dreamed.”

During the course of the interview, Martin also shared a message he’d like for the boys to hear and was quoted saying, “The only message we’d like to send to BTS is to say, ‘Thank you, and we love you.'”

