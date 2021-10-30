 
entertainment
Will Smith details battling suicidal thoughts in new YouTube series

Will Smith shed light on his mental trauma in YouTube docuseries 

Will Smith came forth shocking his fans after revealing he once became suicidal.

The actor, in a new YouTube docuseries titled Best Shape of My Life, opened about his mental trauma in a clip released on Friday.

He stated, "When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life, physically. But, mentally, I was somewhere else. And I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself."

The YouTube docuseries focuses on the Grammy award-winning actor's fitness and health adventures— but the actor confessed that there was a period in his life when he wanted to commit suicide during his darkest days.

At the end of the video, the multi-faceted tycoon seemed to read a personal piece from his memoir to his family with teary eyes.

He also took to Instagram and shared a video collection of his workouts with his fans earlier this month. "And to think Sundays used to be for muffins. #bestshapeofmylife," he mentioned in the caption.

