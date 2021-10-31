Pics: Bebe Rexha stuns an iconic Anna Nicole Smith costume for Halloween

Bebe Rexha’s costume for this year’s Halloween has left her fans awe-struck as she recreated Anna Nicole Smith’s controversial wedding with a billionaire, J. Howard.

The American singer, on Saturday, October 30th, dropped a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen dolled up as the late model.

Bebe adorned a white satin ball gown with an intricate embellishment and puffed sleeves. Meanwhile, a massive floral bouquet enhanced her overall look.

Bebe Rexha dressed up as Anne Nicole Smith for Halloween Photo Credit: Bebe Rexha/Instagram

The 32-year-old actor captioned the post, “Icon Anna Nicole Smith getting married to J. Howard Marshall II.”

Sharing a warmth wish with her followers, the pop star wrote, “Happy Halloween Eve.”



