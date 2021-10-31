 
Sunday Oct 31 2021
Prince Charles parrots other people's ideas says anti-monarchy group

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

Prince Charles parrots other peoples ideas says anti-monarchy group

Prince Charles has no credibility as he "parrots other people's ideas", said anti-monarchy campaign "Republic" on Saturday.  

The group was reacting to Charle's remarks that " there should be green corridors allowing people to walk or cycle safely without having to weave through traffic. The future king also supported rapid transport systems to make travel easier and cleaner for the environment.

The group which is placing billboards against the royal family in Glasgow during a UN climate summit took a jibe at the prince by writing "He flies by helicopter to be picked up by his car." 

Billboards against Prince William and Charles are in Glasgow and elsewhere in the UK during COP26 global climate conference.

The organizers of the campaign are calling for donations on social media to put up posters and billboards against the members of the British royal family.

World leaders are due to meet at the summit to try to flesh out commitments made in Paris in 2015 aimed at stabilising the planet's climate and to speed up action to limit climate change. 

