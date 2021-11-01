Angelina Jolie ‘using the children’ for publicity: source

Angelina Jolie recently came under fire for allegedly ‘using her children’ against Brad Pitt, all for the sake of publicity.



This claim has been made by an insider close to Brad Pitt and according to findings they revealed The Post, “Angelina’s using the kids.”

“It’s hard to understand how this behaviour of parading them around is in their best interest. Brad never takes the kids out publicly — and he rarely talks about them.”

Before concluding, the source added, “The children are, not surprisingly given Brad and Angelina’s characters, very independent-minded. They don’t do things they don’t want to do.”