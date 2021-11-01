 
Monday Nov 01 2021
Thomas Markle Jr unearths ‘unsettling’ relationship dynamic with ex Trevor Engelson

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Thomas Markle Jr recently called Meghan Markle out for having ‘unsettling’ dynamic with first husband Trevor Engelson.

Thomas shed light on it all while being interviewed on the show Big Brother VIP and admitted, “The guy she was was married to the first time, Trevor, have you seen those Saw movies? This guy works for that production company.”

He also went on to say, “That guy just took care of her. She was adored by him.”

“And she just walked all over him and dumped him, that fast. After being married, she sent him the ring in the post - is that cold or what?”

Before concluding he also added, “Harry's next. Harry is on the chopping block next. The only difference between now and then, all the photos prior to that he had a smile on his face, all the ones after he doesn't.”

