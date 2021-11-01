Angelina Jolie shares stats of domestic violence in US

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie on Monday shared the statistics of the domestic violence in the US and encouraged everyone to learn about the risk factors and warning signs of it.



At the end of the domestic violence awareness month, the Eternals actor turned to Instagram and said “As Domestic Violence Awareness month comes to an end, I encourage everyone to learn about the risk factors and warning signs of domestic violence.”

She continued “To check in on any family members or friends you might be concerned about, to support (if you can) your local domestic violence shelter, and to urge your Senator to prioritise the urgent reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.”

Angelina also shared the statistics of the domestic violence.

The actress shared “1/4 women and 1/7 men in the US have been the victim of physical violence by an intimate partner. ¼ children (over 18 million) are exposed to family violence in their lifetime.”



