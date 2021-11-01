 
entertainment
Taylor Swift stuns a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021: pics

Taylor Swift stuns a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021 Photo Credit: Taylor Swift/Instagram
Taylor Swift proved that she can ace any look as she skipped on ‘sexy’ outfit to turn into an adorable giant squirrel.

The Wildest Dreams singer wore an oversized squirrel suit to compliment Halloween 2021.

Taking to her Instagram account, Swift shared a glimpse with her fans into her goofy look.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner captioned her lovely snaps, “Can’t talk right now, I’m doin hot squirrel (expletive)”

Flaunting her swift outfit selection, the songster posted a couple of clicks from her festive celebrations. 

Taylor posed sideways to show off her big puffed tail in one photograph while the charismatic stare in the second one left her fans swooning over the star.


