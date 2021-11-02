Kim Kardashian follows in Kourtney's footsteps to finds true love in old friend

 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Kim Kardashian, who broke the internet on Friday when she was spotted intertwining fingers on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, is apparently on way to find a true love by following in her sweet sister Kourtney's footsteps. 

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star seemed to be serious about starting a new romantic journey as she arrived in her pal Pete Davidson’s native New York City after holding hands.

The reality star arrived in the Big Apple on Monday, three days after she held hands with Staten Island native in California.

The mom-of-four is reportedly in town to attend WSJ. Magazine’s 11th annual Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday night.

She recently graced one of the glossy’s Innovators covers, and it’s likely she’ll appear on the red carpet alongside the issue’s other featured stars including Ryan Reynolds, Lil Nas X, racer Lewis Hamilton, designer Kim Jones and author Colson Whitehead.

On the other hands, Davidson has also presumably returned to NYC, as his show, “Saturday Night Live,” begins production on Mondays with a reported weekly pitch meeting in creator Lorne Michaels’ office for the writers and cast.

Kim Kardashian and Davidson set tongues wagging as they were spotted intertwining fingers on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif on Friday. Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker were also spotted screaming on the thrill ride in the town.

