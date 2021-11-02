Piers Morgan takes aim at Alec Baldwin in new attack, flays him for Halloween photos





Piers Morgan hit out at Alec Baldwin for Halloween celebration with his family just over a week after he discharged a gun on the Rust movie set accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.



Baldwin's wife Hilaria shared photos of the actor posing alongside their children in fancy dress as they enjoyed a low-key Halloween over the weekend.

Hilaria wrote: ‘Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least.

‘Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart.’

Despite Hilaria receiving ample support from her followers in the comments, The former Good Morning Britain host had two words for the photo dump: ‘Appallingly insensitive.’