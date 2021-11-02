Ireland Baldwin snapped walking dogs after being slammed over Halloween costume

On the walk through the woods, Ireland wore her locks up in a bun and flaunted a golden necklace

Ireland Baldwin was photographed in Portland, Oregon walking her dogs in the middle of the ongoing controversy regarding her look for a Halloween costume in the aftermath of her father Alec Balwin's unfortunate fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the shoot of the film Rust in Santa Fe, Mexico.



The 26-year-old American model wore a puffy red The North Face jacket over a grey zip-up top and patterned slacks on a walk with her beau, singer Andre' Allen Anjos. On the walk through the woods, she wore her locks up in a bun and flaunted a golden necklace.

During the afternoon expedition, Andre' Allen Anjos, better known as RAC, sported a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, broad spectacles, and a red cap.

Ireland was dressed up as a schoolgirl with fake blood smeared all over her face, while RAC had it on his top, and the couple endured withering trolling on social media when they shared a joint Halloween costume with her boyfriend on Sunday.

One of the commentators questioned Ireland in the comment section of the post for the image, 'They were 'completely sympathetic' to the Baldwin family in the wake of the 'extremely unfortunate tragedy ... but the optics of this costume, at this time, are not good. You should do you, but I wish you'd thought better of posting these pictures.'