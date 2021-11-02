 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Ireland Baldwin snapped walking dogs after being slammed over Halloween costume

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

On the walk through the woods, Ireland wore her locks up in a bun and flaunted a golden necklace
On the walk through the woods, Ireland wore her locks up in a bun and flaunted a golden necklace

Ireland Baldwin was photographed in Portland, Oregon walking her dogs in the middle of the ongoing controversy regarding her look for a Halloween costume in the aftermath of her father Alec Balwin's unfortunate fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the shoot of the film Rust in Santa Fe, Mexico.

The 26-year-old American model wore a puffy red The North Face jacket over a grey zip-up top and patterned slacks on a walk with her beau, singer Andre' Allen Anjos. On the walk through the woods, she wore her locks up in a bun and flaunted a golden necklace.

During the afternoon expedition, Andre' Allen Anjos, better known as RAC, sported a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, broad spectacles, and a red cap.

Ireland was dressed up as a schoolgirl with fake blood smeared all over her face, while RAC had it on his top, and the couple endured withering trolling on social media when they shared a joint Halloween costume with her boyfriend on Sunday.

One of the commentators questioned Ireland in the comment section of the post for the image, 'They were 'completely sympathetic' to the Baldwin family in the wake of the 'extremely unfortunate tragedy ... but the optics of this costume, at this time, are not good. You should do you, but I wish you'd thought better of posting these pictures.'

More From Entertainment:

Bruce Lee´s daughter says actors need gun safety training

Bruce Lee´s daughter says actors need gun safety training
Rihanna goes all black and white for Halloween bash

Rihanna goes all black and white for Halloween bash

Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map

Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map
Queen Elizabeth II spotted driving car at Windsor Castle, easing health fears

Queen Elizabeth II spotted driving car at Windsor Castle, easing health fears
‘Emily in Paris’ to be more diverse and inclusive in second season, says Lily Collins

‘Emily in Paris’ to be more diverse and inclusive in second season, says Lily Collins
Queen Elizabeth calls for joint action on climate crisis

Queen Elizabeth calls for joint action on climate crisis
Hailey Baldwin says she ‘couldn’t abandon’ Justin Bieber while he struggled

Hailey Baldwin says she ‘couldn’t abandon’ Justin Bieber while he struggled
'Rust' crew member who gave loaded gun to Alec Baldwin makes first public comment

'Rust' crew member who gave loaded gun to Alec Baldwin makes first public comment
Queen Elizabeth feels proud of son Charles and grandson William as she addresses world leaders

Queen Elizabeth feels proud of son Charles and grandson William as she addresses world leaders
Kate Middleton and Prince William show off their elegance as they host world leaders in Glasgow

Kate Middleton and Prince William show off their elegance as they host world leaders in Glasgow
Britney spears found dead and cuffed on floor in Halloween pics

Britney spears found dead and cuffed on floor in Halloween pics
Bella Hadid puts her grace on display amid Zayn-Gigi dispute over mom Yolanda

Bella Hadid puts her grace on display amid Zayn-Gigi dispute over mom Yolanda

Latest

view all