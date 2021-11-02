 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Marvel firsts: 'Eternals' showcases deaf and South Asian superheroes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Marvel firsts: Eternals showcases deaf and South Asian superheroes

The new action movie “Eternals” features several milestones for Walt Disney Co’s blockbuster Marvel universe.

The film arrives in U.S. theaters on Friday after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and stars actors from around the globe, including Mexico, the United States, Britain, Ireland, South Korea, Lebanon, and India.

Angelina Jolie, who plays a warrior named Thena, said she hopes the diversity “starts to normalize what should have been there in the first place.”

“I hope people watch these films in years to come and we don’t even think about it as being diverse, it just becomes what’s normal and what’s right,” Jolie told Reuters at the movie’s red-carpet premiere in Hollywood.

“Eternals” tells the story of 10 immortal aliens, never before seen on the big screen, who have been separated for millennia but reunite to fight monstrous creatures known as Deviants.

The filmmakers and cast said it made sense for the Eternals to represent many walks of life.

“These characters have been here since the dawn of civilization so of course they should represent the breadth and beauty of humanity ... It feels very natural,” said British-Asian actress Gemma Chan, who plays the central role of Sersi, an Eternal who works at a museum in London.

Among other cast members are Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani portraying Kingo, the first South Asian hero in a Marvel film, and Mexican-born Salma Hayek who stars as Ajak, the Eternals’ leader.

Brian Tyree Henry  plays Phastos, a gay master inventor.

“It’s truly emotional and you can feel it,” said Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao, who won an Oscar this year for “Nomadland.

Lauren Ridloff who plays Makkari, the first deaf superhero in a Marvel movie, said she believes filmgoers have grown more accustomed to a diversity of characters on screen.

“We went through the Black Lives Matter movement. We started having conversations about what true representation means, what inclusivity means,” she said in American Sign Language. “The timing is perfect.” Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Pandemic gave rise to binge-watching foreign cinema: Michael Mann

Pandemic gave rise to binge-watching foreign cinema: Michael Mann
Ed Sheeran says dating wife Cherry in high school would've been 'disastrous'

Ed Sheeran says dating wife Cherry in high school would've been 'disastrous'
Does Kim Kardashian want to date Pete Davidson?

Does Kim Kardashian want to date Pete Davidson?
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star Rick Hoffman shares unseen picture with her

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star Rick Hoffman shares unseen picture with her
Madonna calls out 'cancel culture,' says she does what she thinks is right

Madonna calls out 'cancel culture,' says she does what she thinks is right
When Penn Badgley shared dislike for his 'YOU' character: 'He’s delusional'

When Penn Badgley shared dislike for his 'YOU' character: 'He’s delusional'
Bruce Lee´s daughter says actors need gun safety training

Bruce Lee´s daughter says actors need gun safety training
Kim Kardashian nails Halloween cosplay in metallic cowgirl costume

Kim Kardashian nails Halloween cosplay in metallic cowgirl costume
Ireland Baldwin snapped walking dogs after being slammed over Halloween costume

Ireland Baldwin snapped walking dogs after being slammed over Halloween costume
Leonardo DiCaprio goes unrecognized in a 100-year-old man avatar

Leonardo DiCaprio goes unrecognized in a 100-year-old man avatar

Rihanna goes all black and white for Halloween bash

Rihanna goes all black and white for Halloween bash

Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map

Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map

Latest

view all