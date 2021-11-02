Ice Cube turns down $9 million offer to star in a comedy film

Ice Cube refused to work in a film for which he was offered $9 million because he was unwilling to get vaccinated for COVID-19, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The report said the singer and the actor was to share the screen with Jack Black in the comedy film titled "Oh Hell No".

It said the Ice Cub chose to step away from the project instead of getting vaccinated.

The singer initially agreed to work on the movie in June. The film was to start the shoot in winter with director Kitao Sakurai.

Citing sources, the outlet said by walking away from the film, Ice Cube turned his back on a $9 million payday.

Vaccination rates against COVID-19 in the United States have risen by more than 20 percentage points after multiple institutions adopted vaccine requirements, while case numbers and deaths from the virus are down



Last month White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters that 77% of eligible Americans had received at least one shot of a vaccine.

