Wednesday Nov 03 2021
Game of Thrones’ star Gemma Whelan sheds light on show's intimate scenes

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Gemma Whelan, who played Yara in Game of Thrones, described her experience filming sex scenes in a new interview with a media outlet.

When asked whether actors were “just left to get on with it” when filming sex scenes, Whelan replied: “Almost literally. They used to just say, ‘When we shout action, go for it!’, and it could be a sort of frenzied mess.

“But between the actors there was always an instinct to check in with each other. There was a scene in a brothel with a woman and she was so exposed that we talked together about where the camera would be and what she was happy with.”

Previously, Jason Momoa challenged a reporter after being asked whether he regretted filming a rape scene in the HBO's hit show.

“When you brought up Game of Thrones, you brought up stuff about what’s happening with my character and would I do it again. I was bummed when you asked me that,” the actor wrote to the New York Times journalist in question.

