Game of Thrones’ star Gemma Whelan sheds light on show's intimate scenes

Gemma Whelan, who played Yara in Game of Thrones, described her experience filming sex scenes in a new interview with a media outlet.



When asked whether actors were “just left to get on with it” when filming sex scenes, Whelan replied: “Almost literally. They used to just say, ‘When we shout action, go for it!’, and it could be a sort of frenzied mess.



“But between the actors there was always an instinct to check in with each other. There was a scene in a brothel with a woman and she was so exposed that we talked together about where the camera would be and what she was happy with.”

Previously, Jason Momoa challenged a reporter after being asked whether he regretted filming a rape scene in the HBO's hit show.

“When you brought up Game of Thrones, you brought up stuff about what’s happening with my character and would I do it again. I was bummed when you asked me that,” the actor wrote to the New York Times journalist in question.

