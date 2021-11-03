 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian gives update on her and daughter True as they battle COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

The mother of one revealed she is clearly done with dealing with the disease

Khloe Kardashian opened up about the ordeal of battling COVID-19, with daughter True. 

The mother of one took to Instagram to share a health update with her fans, revealing she is clearly done with dealing with the disease.

"I am so over this!!" Khloe captioned her new post, adding the hashtag #CovidSucks. 

She uploaded a picture from a previous photo shoot, showcasing herself looking somber and resting her chin on her hand while posing next to an oversized prop resembling a heart emoji. 

A plethora of friends came forth sending love and support to Khloe, including Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who wrote, "Stay strong love!!!"

The Good American founder revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19 again last week, along with daughter True.

"I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen," Khloe wrote at the time. "Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines." 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Sussex sale strategy: ‘Less is more’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Sussex sale strategy: ‘Less is more’
Chris Pratt gushes over wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in emotional note

Chris Pratt gushes over wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in emotional note

Britney Spears slams mom Lynne for giving dad Jamie the ‘idea’ conservatorships

Britney Spears slams mom Lynne for giving dad Jamie the ‘idea’ conservatorships
Prince Andrew’s criticism of accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘backfiring’: report

Prince Andrew’s criticism of accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘backfiring’: report
Katie Price, Carl Woods set to tie the knot next month?

Katie Price, Carl Woods set to tie the knot next month?
Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88

Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88
Kim Kardashian's family poses for Halloween while mom calls them 'serial killers'

Kim Kardashian's family poses for Halloween while mom calls them 'serial killers'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s christening move sparks ‘monarchy’s end’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s christening move sparks ‘monarchy’s end’
Thomas Markle Jr. ‘ready to apologize’ in desperate plea to meet Archie, Lilibet

Thomas Markle Jr. ‘ready to apologize’ in desperate plea to meet Archie, Lilibet
Cardi B ‘proud of herself’ after adding luxurious New York house to her estate

Cardi B ‘proud of herself’ after adding luxurious New York house to her estate
Jamie Spears ‘immediately terminates’ role from of Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Jamie Spears ‘immediately terminates’ role from of Britney Spears’ conservatorship
Britney Spears’ lawyer questions Jamie’s intention for giving up conservatorship

Britney Spears’ lawyer questions Jamie’s intention for giving up conservatorship

Latest

view all