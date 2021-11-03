Khloe Kardashian gives update on her and daughter True as they battle COVID-19

The mother of one revealed she is clearly done with dealing with the disease

Khloe Kardashian opened up about the ordeal of battling COVID-19, with daughter True.



The mother of one took to Instagram to share a health update with her fans, revealing she is clearly done with dealing with the disease.

"I am so over this!!" Khloe captioned her new post, adding the hashtag #CovidSucks.

She uploaded a picture from a previous photo shoot, showcasing herself looking somber and resting her chin on her hand while posing next to an oversized prop resembling a heart emoji.

A plethora of friends came forth sending love and support to Khloe, including Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who wrote, "Stay strong love!!!"

The Good American founder revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19 again last week, along with daughter True.

"I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen," Khloe wrote at the time. "Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines."