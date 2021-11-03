Jojo Siwa, Kylie Prew break up after one year of dating

Jojo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have announced that they are no longer together after dating for nearly one year.

Speaking on Paris Hilton’s podcast This Is Paris, the dancer said that while they are no longer together Kylie is still her best friend.

"I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up," Siwa said after Hilton asked about her love life.

"But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She's awesome. She's having the time of her life, I'm having the time of my life.

"I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end which I didn't know could happen.

"I was very happy that it can be, because that's all I wanted. But I'm really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of 'right person, wrong time' and I hate cheesy sayings, but they're true."