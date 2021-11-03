Alec Baldwin's crisis manager advises family to lay low on social media

Baldwins' PR and crisis management expert says their Twitter and Instagram activity can be misinterpreted

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have been escaping to avoid media probing while staying in Vermont as the inquiry into the accidental shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is still underway in New Mexico.

Amid the investigation, the couple is still posting content on social media, to which their PR and crisis management expert, Andrew Gilman, has responded saying the Baldwins' Twitter and Instagram activity can be misinterpreted.

"Hilaria may think it’s hilarious to post Halloween photos. She would be better off to wait another year to post photos of the Baldwin family having fun," Gilman told Fox News.



The actor and producer held an impromptu news conference in Vermont on Saturday, during which he stated that he is helping the police with the investigation into the fatal on-set shooting of Hutchins.

Baldwin insisted that he was unable to comment about the ongoing investigation.