Wednesday Nov 03 2021
Jade Thirlwall shares why she met Leigh-Anne's twins but not Perrie's son

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Jade Thirlwall has shared that she has not yet met with fellow Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards after she gave birth to her son Axel.

Perrie welcomed her son in August after Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave birth to twins.

Speaking in an interview on Table Manners podcast she said: “I’ve seen Leigh’s bubbas so far, she’s got twins. It was quite obvious to us [she was having twins], because she is so tiny, like she had this big belly.”

"I went to see them not so long ago, and they’re beautiful. I haven’t seen Perrie’s yet, I’m going to go and see her soon.

"I wanted to give them a bit of space. Because we are literally sisters and obsessed with each other."

