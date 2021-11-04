Aryan's arrest: Rahul Gandhi expresses his concern and solidarity to Shah Rukh Khan

 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan and his sweet wife Gauri Khan are feeling relieved as their son Aryan Khan has returned to home after being granted bail in drug case.

Fans and well wishers came in support for the Aryan. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also expressed his concern and solidarity to Shah Rukh Khan.

Rahul penned a letter to SRK and Gauri saying he was ‘sorry’ that they had to go through all the difficulties. He also added, “No child deserves to be treated like this.” 

The politician wrote: “I have seen the good work you have done for people. I am sure their blessings and goodwill will be with you.” And also wished them that the family will be together soon.

Aryan Khan walked out of jail on October 30, after the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 28. 

Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following its raid on the cruise ship, was granted bail by the HC last week. He along with his pals Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also released. 


