 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘feeling snubbed’ by Queen Elizabeth’s COP26 speech: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Experts recently highlighted the possibility that Prince Harry may be feeling snubbed by Queen Elizabeth, given her choice of words during the COP26 address.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer who followed Prince Harry for years at engagements told The Sun, "I imagine he could well feel snubbed.”

She also went on to highlight key aspects of Prince Harry’s personality which may suggest his heartbreak over the royal rift.

She also went on to add, "I think he's very sensitive now about his family, and I think he's between a rock and a hard place, but he's on a one-way road.”

"He was very close to his father and his brother, but is so rude about them now - and he may well feel that he's missing out.”

“He's missed out on this climate change discussion, which he's trying to work for as well.”

Before concluding he added, "But you can't have it both ways. You can't be independent but part of it. I don't believe he's grasped that."

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith confesses his love for co-star Stockard Channing in new book

Will Smith confesses his love for co-star Stockard Channing in new book
Queen Elizabeth to ‘rejoice’ at the chance to attend Lilibet’s christening

Queen Elizabeth to ‘rejoice’ at the chance to attend Lilibet’s christening
Queen Elizabeth’s new health update due as ‘active duty’ begins: report

Queen Elizabeth’s new health update due as ‘active duty’ begins: report
Ryan Reynolds reveals he is taking a break from acting: Here's why

Ryan Reynolds reveals he is taking a break from acting: Here's why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s political letters putting royals at risk: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s political letters putting royals at risk: report
Gigi Hadid looking for lawyers for Zayn Malik custody case: report

Gigi Hadid looking for lawyers for Zayn Malik custody case: report
Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton returns to social media after brief hiatus

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton returns to social media after brief hiatus

Britney Spears’ mom requests estate to pay her $600,000 legal fees

Britney Spears’ mom requests estate to pay her $600,000 legal fees
Husband of cinematographer killed in Baldwin shooting hires lawyer

Husband of cinematographer killed in Baldwin shooting hires lawyer
Armourers addresses final findings for Halyna Hutchins’ death: report

Armourers addresses final findings for Halyna Hutchins’ death: report
Dwayne Johnson announces Day 3 festivities for #12DaysOfRedNotice

Dwayne Johnson announces Day 3 festivities for #12DaysOfRedNotice
Drew Barrymore weighs in on co-parenting experience with ex Will Kopelman’s new wife

Drew Barrymore weighs in on co-parenting experience with ex Will Kopelman’s new wife

Latest

view all