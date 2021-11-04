 
Queen Elizabeth’s new health update due as ‘active duty’ begins: report

Queen Elizabeth is currently looking forward to ‘swiftly’ return to active duty’ given her instance towards returning to active duty ‘as soon as possible’.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this claim on his personal YouTube channel.

There he was quoted saying, "People are speculating the fact that pulling out of certain events just what is the situation with the Queen.”

"According to the palace, Her Majesty truly is taking rest and rightly so. The bigger problem that the Queen has is it appears she finds it very hard to slow down.”

"She really likes to do is get out there and meeting people, seeing her subjects and for her to remain indoors and not be able to go out and see people, visit the charities that are close to heart and is very difficult for her.”

"Hopefully by the end of this situation at least we will find out whether the Queen will be returning to active duty on Remembrance Sunday in a few days time.”

"Fingers crossed that she's rested up enough but as you can imagine this year has brought unbelieveable trauma and discomfort for Her Majesty."

