Will Smith confesses his love for co-star Stockard Channing in new book

Will Smith's enthralling memoir divulges his love for co-star Stockard Channing

Will Smith came forth confessin his love for his Six Degrees of Separation costar Stockard Channing during his first marriage in his engrossing memoir titled Will.



While showing his emotional side, the iconic actor confessed that he began to fall for Channing but he kept his professional demeanour. He was 25 years' old at the time and married Sheree Zampino, his first wife.

"Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a brand-new baby and for Sheree, I can imagine that this experience was unsettling, to say the least," Smith confessed.

He added, "Sheree and Trey and I moved back to L.A. right after the movie was finished," the actor and singer said. "Our marriage was off to a rocky start. I found myself desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard."

Smith continued, "With Six Degrees of Separation, I got a taste early of the dangers of going too far for a character," he told the magazine. "My character was in love with Stockard Channing's character. And I actually fell in love with Stockard Channing."

His traumatic childhood, the breakdown of his romance with Zampino, his 23-year marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and his journey as a father to Trey, 29, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, have been all revealed in his memoir.