Thursday Nov 04 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded ‘saviours’ for COP26: report

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently got hailed for having the ‘power to save’ the COP26.

Radio host Bianca Dye made this claim during her interview with the Australian show, Sunrise.

There she was quoted saying, "I have to say, I think Harry needs to be a little more involved in this, Harry and Meghan.”

"We love Prince Charles, we love Prince William, they're great but they are kind of the fuddy-duddy royals.”

"To me, the rockstar royals, the ones that have defected, Harry and Meghan. We all see what happens when Harry and Meghan make a bit of a hoo-ha about something, Oprah wants to be a part of it.”

"If you want the world to listen about climate change, you need Oprah to get on board. So I'm sorry but until they wrangle Harry back in for a chat with Meghan, those guys have the power to have the entire world eating out of their hands.”

Before concluding she added, "For me, it's great and I love that the royals are bringing up climate change, it's something that's taken a backseat during the pandemic, let's go and talk about that again because we need to but bring Harry and Meghan in. Let's make it powerful, the world will listen."

