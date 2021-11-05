 
entertainment
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Harvey Weinstein issues apology to Salma Hayek for ‘making her sad’

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Hayek recently detailed her experience working with Weinstein on Frida in an interview with The Guardian
Hayek recently detailed her experience working with Weinstein on 'Frida' in an interview with 'The Guardian'

Convicted rapist and former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has issued an apology to actress Salma Hayek after she claimed that he ‘screamed’ at her during the making of his 2002 movie Frida, reported Metro.

Hayek, 55, recently detailed her experience working with Weinstein on Frida in an interview with The Guardian.

“He would call me up (during the making of Frida) and scream, ‘Why do you have a monobrow and moustache? I didn’t hire you to look ugly!’” she recalled.

Following Hayek’s statement, Weinstein’s publicist reached out to Metro to discredit the claim, suggesting that the conversation never transpired.

“He is very dismayed by this. He said that arguments on set are sadly a frequent occurrence, but that he really only fought with the director Julie Taymor,” his statement read.

“He believes Salma Hayek could never be ugly and she embodies the essence, strength and beauty of Frida Kahlo. He also apologises to Ms. Hayek for making her feel sad.”

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being accused and convicted of rape in 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian: 'We not even divorced'

Kanye West wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian: 'We not even divorced'
ABBA announces new album nearly 40 years after split

ABBA announces new album nearly 40 years after split
Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcome baby girl

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcome baby girl
Dwanta Claus: Dwayne Johnson makes big promises for Day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice

Dwanta Claus: Dwayne Johnson makes big promises for Day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice
Fellow Epstein victim sues Prince Andrew’s accuser for £15m

Fellow Epstein victim sues Prince Andrew’s accuser for £15m
Britney Spears’ mom Lynne requests $663K separate for attorney fees

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne requests $663K separate for attorney fees
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned bombshell Oprah chat ‘years in advance’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned bombshell Oprah chat ‘years in advance’
Dwayne Johnson reacts to Chris Evans being crowned 'sexiest man alive' in 2021

Dwayne Johnson reacts to Chris Evans being crowned 'sexiest man alive' in 2021

Nick Jonas opens up about diabetic health worries: ‘It threw me a wrench’

Nick Jonas opens up about diabetic health worries: ‘It threw me a wrench’
Will Smith felt he ‘failed every woman’ he interacted with

Will Smith felt he ‘failed every woman’ he interacted with
Lionel Richie signs deal with Universal Music Publishing

Lionel Richie signs deal with Universal Music Publishing

Latest

view all