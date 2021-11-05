Harvey Weinstein issues apology to Salma Hayek for ‘making her sad’

Hayek recently detailed her experience working with Weinstein on 'Frida' in an interview with 'The Guardian'

Convicted rapist and former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has issued an apology to actress Salma Hayek after she claimed that he ‘screamed’ at her during the making of his 2002 movie Frida, reported Metro.



Hayek, 55, recently detailed her experience working with Weinstein on Frida in an interview with The Guardian.

“He would call me up (during the making of Frida) and scream, ‘Why do you have a monobrow and moustache? I didn’t hire you to look ugly!’” she recalled.

Following Hayek’s statement, Weinstein’s publicist reached out to Metro to discredit the claim, suggesting that the conversation never transpired.

“He is very dismayed by this. He said that arguments on set are sadly a frequent occurrence, but that he really only fought with the director Julie Taymor,” his statement read.

“He believes Salma Hayek could never be ugly and she embodies the essence, strength and beauty of Frida Kahlo. He also apologises to Ms. Hayek for making her feel sad.”

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being accused and convicted of rape in 2020.