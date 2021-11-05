Kanye West says he still supports Donald Trump: Here's why

'I still got a red hat on today. I’ll let y’all know that,' said Kanye West about Donald Trump

Kanye West has clarified that he still supports former US President Donald Trump, despite running against him as an independent candidate in the 2020 Presidential election, reported Metro.



Appearing on the Drink Champs podcast with Noreaga and DJ EFN, the 44-year-old rapper talked about a wide range of topics, from his politics to his marriage with Kim Kardashian.

Shedding light on his oft-controversial politics, West said, “I still got a red hat on today. I’ll let y’all know that. I might not got it on, but I’ll let y’all know where I stand.”

The Donda hit-maker notably rocked the red ‘Make America Great Again’ cap, symbolic of Trump’s Republican presidential campaign, when he met the former US president at the White House in 2018.

West also touched upon his ongoing dynamic with wife Kim Kardashian and their ongoing divorce, saying that he still considers Kardashian his wife because “there ain't no paperwork” yet that says otherwise.