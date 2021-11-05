Prince Harry planning UK trip with Meghan Markle: ‘Wants nothing to do with them’

Prince Harry is currently planning a solo trip to meet the ailing Queen, without Meghan Markle since she “wants nothing more to do with the Windsors.”



A highly placed within Buckingham Palace has made this news public.



According OK! Magazine they explained, Prince Harry “has been in touch with her nonstop, sending messages and care packages. But he feels that’s not enough and wants to be by her side."

However, “Meghan's made it clear she wants nothing more to do with the Windsors, and he respects that."

"Even if it means not being with her and the kids [Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 5 months]," the source went on to add.

At the end of the day, what drives Prince Harry is his fear of losing Queen Elizabeth.

Before concluding the insider explained Prince Harry’s motivations for it all and admitted, “He’s fearful there may not be another opportunity to celebrate the holidays with the queen. For all of his grievances with the royal family, he adores his grandmother and misses her terribly."