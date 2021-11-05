 
entertainment
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry planning UK trip with Meghan Markle: ‘Wants nothing to do with them’

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Prince Harry planning UK trip with Meghan Markle: ‘Wants nothing to do with them’
Prince Harry planning UK trip with Meghan Markle: ‘Wants nothing to do with them’

Prince Harry is currently planning a solo trip to meet the ailing Queen, without Meghan Markle since she “wants nothing more to do with the Windsors.”

A highly placed within Buckingham Palace has made this news public.

According OK! Magazine they explained, Prince Harry “has been in touch with her nonstop, sending messages and care packages. But he feels that’s not enough and wants to be by her side."

However, “Meghan's made it clear she wants nothing more to do with the Windsors, and he respects that."

Prince Harry planning UK trip with Meghan Markle: ‘Wants nothing to do with them’

"Even if it means not being with her and the kids [Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 5 months]," the source went on to add.

At the end of the day, what drives Prince Harry is his fear of losing Queen Elizabeth.

Before concluding the insider explained Prince Harry’s motivations for it all and admitted, “He’s fearful there may not be another opportunity to celebrate the holidays with the queen. For all of his grievances with the royal family, he adores his grandmother and misses her terribly."

More From Entertainment:

Bollywood stars return to big screens after more than a year

Bollywood stars return to big screens after more than a year
Zayn Malik was deeply disturbed by Yolanda before fight: Here's Why

Zayn Malik was deeply disturbed by Yolanda before fight: Here's Why
Benedict Cumberbatch becomes rugged rancher for Netflix film 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch becomes rugged rancher for Netflix film 'The Power of the Dog'
Kanye West says he still supports Donald Trump: Here's why

Kanye West says he still supports Donald Trump: Here's why

Royals ‘to be subpoenaed’ for witness statements in Prince Andrew lawsuit

Royals ‘to be subpoenaed’ for witness statements in Prince Andrew lawsuit
Harvey Weinstein issues apology to Salma Hayek for ‘making her sad’

Harvey Weinstein issues apology to Salma Hayek for ‘making her sad’
Prince Andrew to face trouble in Virginia Giuffre lawsuit if ‘wall of silence’ falls

Prince Andrew to face trouble in Virginia Giuffre lawsuit if ‘wall of silence’ falls
Prince Harry ‘stumped’ by a household item in the military: ‘I wasn’t a prince’

Prince Harry ‘stumped’ by a household item in the military: ‘I wasn’t a prince’
Kanye West wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian: 'We not even divorced'

Kanye West wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian: 'We not even divorced'
Harry Styles featured as Eros in ‘Eternals’ post-credits scene

Harry Styles featured as Eros in ‘Eternals’ post-credits scene
ABBA announces new album nearly 40 years after split

ABBA announces new album nearly 40 years after split
Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcome baby girl

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcome baby girl

Latest

view all