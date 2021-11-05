 
entertainment
Zayn Malik was deeply disturbed by Yolanda before fight: Here's Why

Zayn Malik was deeply disturbed by Yolanda ahead of fight: Here's Why

Zayn Malik claims the biggest reason of his rift with Yolanda Hadid was the violation of boundaries by the supermodel's mother.

As per TMZ, Zayn confront Yolanda on September 29 for barging into Gigi Hadid's house with calling before hand or even knocking at the door.

Zayn, who was then living with Gigi to stay close to his daughter, was disturbed by Yolanda's constant invasion of privacy.

"Zayn felt Yolanda was acting like the house was hers and ignoring his position as the boyfriend of Gigi and father of their little girl," reports TMZ.

Zayn's alleged spat with Yolanda was particularly fueled because of his busy work schedule.

"Zayn typically works nights on his music and sleeps for part of the day, and Yolanda regularly disrupted his life by coming over as if she owned the place," continued TMZ.

According to sources, Zayn was also disturbed because Yolanda was posting photos the singer's daughter Khai without his approval, violating the toddler's privacy as well.

