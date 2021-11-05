Kanye West condemns #MeToo movement amid defending Marilyn Manson

In a recent interview, Kanye West slammed the #MeToo movement, saying people are ‘hit with the accusations of somebody who you was with 10 years.’

After speaking on the podcast Drink Champs with Noreaga and DJ EFN, the American rapper 'Ye' stunned fans when he criticised the #MeToo movement while defending his decision to invite alleged abuser Marilyn Manson to the Sunday Service event.

The Chicago native told N.O.R.E and DJEFN: ‘All the Me Too—like when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, right after both of them got cancelled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel a song.’

Kanye continued: ’They’ll hit you with the accusations of somebody who you was with 10 years ago.'

Marilyn Manson’s alleged victim Ashley Morgan slammed Kanye West for inviting Marilyn in the show.

Several fans also expressed their displeasure with Manson's presence at the Sunday Service event, “how’s Kanye West gunna have daughters and be handing about with alleged rapist and raging misogynist Marilyn Manson”. One of the fans quoted.