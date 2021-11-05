Angelina Jolie reacts over banning Marvel’s Eternals in some countries for intimate scenes

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie broke her silence on banning of her new adventure 'Eternals' in some countries for intimate scene.

The award-winning actress has called out the apparent banning of the Marvel's film over gay kissing scene, branding them all as ‘ignorant’.

Jolie's film, which is the first to feature a gay superhero, has reportedly been pulled from release in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and other countries, over a scene that shows two men getting cozy.

According to reports, the local censors from the countries requested that Disney make edits to the film, but upon the studio’s refusal, they decided to pull the Marvel film from release completely.

in conversation with a media outlet the actress said: 'she is ‘proud’ of ‘Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out.’



Chloe Zhao, - film’s director and Oscar winner - noted how she had been aware of the possible reactions to the scene: "I don’t know all the details, but I do believe discussions were had and there’s a big desire for Marvel and myself – we talked about this – to not change the cut of the movie."

